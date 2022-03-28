Last week, President Yoweri Museveni made changes where he appointed and reappointed Resident District Commissioners (RDC) and their Deputies.

“I hereby inform the Country that By virtue of Authority given to the President by Article 99 (1) and 203 (1) of the 1995 Constitution of the Republic of Uganda, I hereby appoint the following RDCs, DRDCs, and Commissioners at RDC’s Secretariat,” Museveni said.

According to the list, Busoga took the lion’s share where over 40 appointees were from Busoga Region. Busoga is the 3rd biggest tribe after Buganda and Ankole.

Stories Continues after ad

The main ethnic group is called the Ganda, which makes up 16.9 per cent of the population, followed by the Nkole, Soga and Kiga tribes, which make up 9.5 per cent, 8.4 per cent and 6.9 per cent respectively.

Below is the list of RDC’S from Busoga sub-region and their deputies.

1. Magunda George – Budaka

2.Mitala Emmy- Bududa

3. Bayoole Stanley – Bulambuli

4.Kibwika Michael -Busia

5.Kalikwani Paul- Butebo

6. Mwesigwa Deborah – Buvuma.

7. Balwaniregha Dennis – Buyende.

8. Namagogwe Hajira- Butalejja.

9. Wanders Sadala- Iganga.

10. Dhikusoka Majid – Palisa

11.Kwesiga Eva Muwangala.- Kibuli

12. Matende Thomas – Namutumba.

13. Kulaba David – Sironko

14. Bangu Fred- Namisindwa.

15. Gulume Richard – Mayuge.

16. Bewayo Ndi IGA- Rukungiri.

17. Nkayi Mbagadhi-RDC Secretariat

Deputies:

18. Jonga Jacob- Apac

19. Dala Sanon – Buikwe

20. Mbigiti Jonah – Dokolo

21. Ntange Andrew – Iganga

22. Bakaki Ronald – Kaliro

23. Kasadha Sarah – Kamuli

24. Kanusu Robert – Mbarara city

25. Kaswabuli Simon- Kassandra

26. Mawerere Peter – Kayunga.

27. Baleke Solomon Trevor – Kole.

28. Nseko Anthony – Kumi.

29. Waiswa Paul- Luuka

30. Wansadha Mafumo Adonia – Madi Dokolo

31. Kyoomya James – Namutumba.

32. Basalirwa John – Otuke.

33. Kiriggwa Hakim( former LC1)- Bugweri

34. Kwesiga

35. Nkayimbagsdhi

36. Dan Isabirye

37. Amula Albert (Totoro)

38. Wandera Enock

39. Nakawala Naome (Mbale)

40. Kato Dauda (Mayuge)

41. Lyavaala Ahmed (Amolatar)