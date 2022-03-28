Last week, President Yoweri Museveni made changes where he appointed and reappointed Resident District Commissioners (RDC) and their Deputies.
“I hereby inform the Country that By virtue of Authority given to the President by Article 99 (1) and 203 (1) of the 1995 Constitution of the Republic of Uganda, I hereby appoint the following RDCs, DRDCs, and Commissioners at RDC’s Secretariat,” Museveni said.
According to the list, Busoga took the lion’s share where over 40 appointees were from Busoga Region. Busoga is the 3rd biggest tribe after Buganda and Ankole.
The main ethnic group is called the Ganda, which makes up 16.9 per cent of the population, followed by the Nkole, Soga and Kiga tribes, which make up 9.5 per cent, 8.4 per cent and 6.9 per cent respectively.
Below is the list of RDC’S from Busoga sub-region and their deputies.
1. Magunda George – Budaka
2.Mitala Emmy- Bududa
3. Bayoole Stanley – Bulambuli
4.Kibwika Michael -Busia
5.Kalikwani Paul- Butebo
6. Mwesigwa Deborah – Buvuma.
7. Balwaniregha Dennis – Buyende.
8. Namagogwe Hajira- Butalejja.
9. Wanders Sadala- Iganga.
10. Dhikusoka Majid – Palisa
11.Kwesiga Eva Muwangala.- Kibuli
12. Matende Thomas – Namutumba.
13. Kulaba David – Sironko
14. Bangu Fred- Namisindwa.
15. Gulume Richard – Mayuge.
16. Bewayo Ndi IGA- Rukungiri.
17. Nkayi Mbagadhi-RDC Secretariat
Deputies:
18. Jonga Jacob- Apac
19. Dala Sanon – Buikwe
20. Mbigiti Jonah – Dokolo
21. Ntange Andrew – Iganga
22. Bakaki Ronald – Kaliro
23. Kasadha Sarah – Kamuli
24. Kanusu Robert – Mbarara city
25. Kaswabuli Simon- Kassandra
26. Mawerere Peter – Kayunga.
27. Baleke Solomon Trevor – Kole.
28. Nseko Anthony – Kumi.
29. Waiswa Paul- Luuka
30. Wansadha Mafumo Adonia – Madi Dokolo
31. Kyoomya James – Namutumba.
32. Basalirwa John – Otuke.
33. Kiriggwa Hakim( former LC1)- Bugweri
34. Kwesiga
35. Nkayimbagsdhi
36. Dan Isabirye
37. Amula Albert (Totoro)
38. Wandera Enock
39. Nakawala Naome (Mbale)
40. Kato Dauda (Mayuge)
41. Lyavaala Ahmed (Amolatar)