The Court of Appeal has dismissed Shukra Mukesh’s petition challenging the election of Nakawa West MP Joel Ssenyonyi.

Appearing before a panel of Judges led by Geoffrey Kiryabwire, Steven Musota and Christopher Gashirabake, Mukesh’s application was dismissed for filing out of time. Court ordered Mukesh to meet all costs Ssenyonyi incurred.

Speaking after court ruling, Mukesh apologized for failure to adduce evidence pinning Ssenyonyi and filing out of time.

“I apologise to the people of Nakawa and Joel Ssenyonyi for the inconveniences caused. I now present to you the leader of your generation,” he said.

In October last year, High Court Judge Isaac Muwata dismissed Mukesh’s Petition for failure to adduce enough evidence. “The petition is hereby dismissed with costs,” the judge ruled

In March 2021, Mukesh Shukla Mambubai petitioned court challenging the election of Joel Ssenyonyi as Nakawa West MP. In the affidavits Mukesh averred the election process was marred with violence and voter bribery. In May Mukesh amended his petition, introducing other grounds which included among others questioning the MP’s academic documents.

Ssenyonyi polled 31,653 votes, his closest rival, the National Resistance Movement (NRM) Margaret Zziwa Nantongo came second with 9,450 votes, Democratic Party’s (DP) Kenneth Paul Kakande garnered 2,780 votes, the Forum for Democratic Change candidate Wilberforce Kyambadde came fourth with 1,512 votes and the Independent candidate Acer Godfrey Okot 931 votes.

The petitioner, Shukla Mukesh came seventh with 806 votes followed by Robert Asiimwe with 668 votes, Christine Gloria Katusiime 479 votes, People’s Progressive Party’s (PPP) Robert Kasozi 300 votes, Zachariah Isabirye 280, Aisha Wanyama 239 votes and Emmanuel Tebisuula Sserumaga came last with 196 votes.