Masaka Grade One Magistrate Christine Nantege has committed Kawempe North MP Muhammad Ssegirinya and Makindye West legislator Allan Ssewanyana to the High Court for trial.

The MPs and four others suspects who include; Mike Sserwadda, Wamala Bulo, Mugerwa John, Wilson Ssenyonga aka Tony Nyonga and Kanyike Jackson were arrested in September 2021 over Masaka gruesome killings. At least 26 people had been killed by Panga wielding assailants in the Masaka greater region. The assailants target people above the age of 50 and leaving alone or with children.

“We zero on them based of Suspects admissions indicating how they recruited and taken through the clearly designed plans at a meeting they held at Ndeeba that was aimed at creating atrocity against the elderly victims in the selected districts,” Police Spokesperson Fred Enanga said after their arrest.

The group is accused of terrorism contrary to section 7 (1) and (2) (d) and (d) of the Anti-Terrorism Act 2002 in count one, aiding and abetting terrorism contrary to section 8 of the Anti-Terrorism Act 2002 in count two, murder contrary to sections 188 and 189 of the Penal code Act in Counts three, four, five and attempted murder contrary to section 204 (a) of the Penal code Act.

Appearing before court earlier today, prosecution led by Richard Birivumbuka asked that the suspects be committed to High Court following the conclusion of all investigations.

According to the Birivumbuka, Wilson Ssenyonga who was reportedly arrested shortly after the murder Bwanika Joseph, the MP and others at large convened at Happy Boys-Ndeeba and planned and later murdered people in the Masaka grater region.

“The murders was away sending a message that that their victory was robbed in the 2021 presidential election in which their Candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu aka Bobi Wine lost to the incumbent Yoweri Kaguta Museveni,” the witness said.

The suspects’ lawyers led by Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago said the state is not sure about the charges against their client