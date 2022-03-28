The body of the fallen Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Jacob Oulanyah will arrive in the country on Friday April 1, 2022 at Entebbe International Airport.

This was confirmed by the Minister for Presidency, Milly Babalanda who added that she will release a detailed burial programme tomorrow.

“Fellow Ugandans, I wish to confirm that the body of our beloved Rt. Hon. Jacob Oulanyah will arrive in Uganda this Friday. We shall then have a weeklong series of activities for his burial. At 1pm tomorrow, I will issue a detailed programme,” Milly Babalanda said.

Oulanyah died on Sunday 20th March 2022 in Seattle, Washington, United States of America where he was admitted in February this year.

According to Article 82 (2) of the constitution of Uganda provides for the Speaker and Deputy Speaker. Article 82 (4) of the 1995 Constitution of the Republic of Uganda refrains Parliament from conducting any other business other than the election of the Speaker at any time that office is vacant.

Last week on Friday, Bukedea District Woman Member of Parliament, Anita Annet Among was voted the new Speaker of Parliament replacing Oulanyah while Hon. Thomas Tayebwa (NRM, Ruhinda County) was elected Deputy Speaker.

Among garnered 401 votes against the 66 of her competitor Hon. Asuman Basalirwa (Jeema, Bugiri Municipality) while Tayebwa defeated his Kioga County counterpart, Hon. Moses Okot P’Bitek with 379 votes against the 82.