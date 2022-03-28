The Uganda Rugby U-20 head coach Richard Lumu has trimmed his squad in the training camp towards the 2022 U-20 Barthes rugby tournament in Nairobi that will run from 9th to 17th April.

The squad has been trimmed to 33 players, with a further eight expected to be dropped during the course of this week. The final travelling squad of twenty-five players is expected to be named on Friday.

Senegal had been put on the fixture prior but were replaced by Uganda at the eight teams converging this year for the event including Madagascar, Tunisia, Zimbabwe, Ivory Coast, Namibia, Zambia and hosts Kenya.

Kenya are the current champions, having defeated Madagascar 21-20 in last year’s decider at the Nyayo Stadium, Nairobi.

The Barthés U20 Trophy is the Rugby Africa U20 championship. Teams compete on an annual basis and the winners of the competition earn the right to represent the continent at the World Rugby Junior Trophy.

Squad:

Props: Byaruhanga Alexander, Nkonte Joel Hosea, Louis Oboi, Emma Kiyaga, Alvin Rukundo

Hookers: Sebidandi Derrick, Edward Emiemu, Champara Herbert

Locks: Tumwebaze Winston, Wandera Brian, Opio Julius

Flankers: Ochieng Blaise, Mwadeghu Charles Ryan, Adebua Vani Joshua, Olara Daniel, Ampaire Kevin

Half Backs: Michael Kalyango, Sentongo Robert, Yasin Waswa, Okello Daniel Malcolm, Ochan Emma, Mwebaze Shaun Alvin, Kateregga Daniel

Centers: Mugume Rodney, Kabogoza Hashim, Mugogo Owen, Opio Thomas Arthur, Ocen Arnold Jones

Wingers: Steven Kalema, Edrine Lemeriga, Kansiime Joseph Mwesigwa

Full Backs: Opileni Hossana, Kemis Ibrahim.

Pool A: Kenya, Madagascar, Tunisia, Zambia

Pool B: Namibia, Uganda, Zimbabwe, Côte d’Ivoire