Every bourgeoise party-goer in Kampala was at Lugogo Cricket Oval on Sunday for the return of Blankets and Wine at its 10th-anniversary.

Popular as a high-end picnic day, the event registered a great turnup from regular fun-loving folks, celebrities and socialites who showed up in colourful, classy and chic outfits along with mats, snacks and drinks to have a good time.

Organized by House of DJs, the Tusker Cider-sponsored celebration saw revellers get free samples of UBL’s latest product upon entry and engage in fun activities from the specially-curated Tusker Cider hospitality tent. While there, guests indulged in games like Jenga, matatu, and a free throw basketball set up, which saw winners walk away with gift hampers.

Revelers

While speaking about the experience, Simon Lapyem, UBL’s Innovations Projects Manager, said “Blankets and Wine presented the perfect opportunity for our consumers to interact with the Tusker Cider brand and all it has to offer – fun, excitement and a unique way to have a good time with friends and family.”

A variety of vendor stalls were also on hand to deliver a lively and colourful variety of culinary delights.

For entertainment, the organisers lined up live performances from Ebrahim Soul’O, who kickstarted the afternoon with covers to Fave’s Baby Riddim, Juicy by Radio and Weasel, and a range of his own songs.

DJ Alisha playinhg her mixes during the event.

Additionally, DJs Bankrobber and Alisha mashed up the crowd with an exciting array of mixes – guaranteed to keep everyone on their feet.

As the sun set, Cosign Yenze – supported by a percussion ensemble – ushered the crowd into the night, setting the stage for Kenya’s Nviiri the Storyteller.

Nviiri the Storyteller while aperforming at Blankets and Wine

Nviiri, who is signed to Sauti Sol’s Sol Generation records, serenaded the crowd with hits like Nikita, Overdose, Baba Yako and the crowd favourite – Pombe Sigara.

Rwanda’s Bruce Melodie also entertained the crowd with his Saa Moya, Katalina and more, before Zex Bilangilangi and Spice Diana drove the event to its conclusion.