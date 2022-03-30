The African line up for the 2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup has been concluded with the return leg matches of the play-off round completed on Tuesday.

African champions Senegal headline the five African countries to proceed to the World Cup alongside Morocco, Ghana, Tunisia and Cameroon.

Senegal edged out Egypt on penalties. Having beaten the Pharaohs on spot kicks to clinch their first Africa Cup of Nations title, the Lions of Teranga repeated the same feat, this time to seal a place in the World Cup.

Stories Continues after ad

Ghana qualified for their fourth World Cup after edging out Nigeria on the away goal rule following a 1-1 draw in Abuja. The two sides drew 0-0 in the first leg in Kumasi last week and heading into the return fixture, the Ghanaians only needed a scoring draw to progress.

Morocco were in emphatic form against the Congolese at the Stade Mohamed V in Casablanca, winning 4-1 on the night and 5-2 on aggregate to sail into their sixth World Cup appearance.

Cameroon scored in the fourth minute of added time as Cameroon beat Algeria 2-1 in Blida to qualify for their eighth FIFA World Cup. The two teams played to a 2-2 aggregate score, but Cameroon qualify to Qatar on the away goal rule.

Tunisia completed the roster of five for African teams to Qatar despite being held to a 0-0 draw by Mali at home. The 1-0 victory they picked in Bamako last week proved to be vital, as the Carthage Eagles flew to their sixth World Cup appearance.

So far, twenty-seven of the 32 nations have secured places at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. It will be played from 21 November to 18 December.

QUALIFIED FOR QATAR 2022

Argentina, Belgium, Brazil, Cameroon, Canada, Croatia, Denmark, Ecuador, England, France, Germany, Ghana, Iran, Japan, Korea Republic, Morocco, Netherlands, Qatar, Poland, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Serbia, Spain, Switzerland, Tunisia, Uruguay.

Qualified for the Asian play-off

Australia, United Arab Emirates.

Qualified for the Oceanian final

New Zealand, Solomon Islands.

Qualified for the intercontinental play-offs

Peru.