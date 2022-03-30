Former Presidential candidate Amama Mbabazi has been sued by Hon Yona Kanyomozi, the landlord of the office building which housed the offices of his ‘Go Forward’ political pressure group, when he contested in 2016.

In the year 2015, Kanyomozi and Mbabazi entered into an unwritten tenancy agreement with the agreed monthly fee of USD 5,000.

The said office space rented out to Amama Mbabazi is located on Plot 29 Nakasero, Kampala.

Through his lawyers of M/S Anguria and Co. Advoctaes, Kanyomozi says he is owed $7,507 (about Shs 27 million) in rent arrears.

According to the lawsuit, Mbabazi rented the office in 2015, to use it as his campaign base.

The lawyers say Mbabazi agreed to a monthly rent of $ 5,000, and made a down payment for 6 months totalling $ 30,000, which was supposed to last through December 2015.

“The Defendant took possession and occupied the Plaintiffs property from the 1 of August, 2015, and continued to use the same as the head-office of Go Forward during his Presidential campaigns of 2015/2016,” reads part of the suit before Court.

“Despite the expiry of the Defendant period of occupation paid for, he continued to occupy the Plaintiff property for an additional period of four months, that is, from January to April, 2016, without complying with the terms of the Tenancy Agreement.”

“After the first deposit, the Defendant started becoming uncooperative, avoiding the Plaintiff and paying rent in insignificant fractions despite numerous demands and reminders from the Plaintiff,” it adds.

As of October 2021, Kanyomozi says he had received only $ 39,992 (out of the total of $ 47,500), leaving an outstanding balance of $ 7,508.

Through the years, Kanyomozi says he has personally and through his lawyers sent reminders to Hon Mbabazi for the rent arrears by got no positive response.

“To date, the Defendant remains in default of rent worth USD 7,507 and all efforts by the Plaintiff to resolve the issue have proved futile as the Defendant has purposefully denied him audience.”

In the lawsuit, Kanyomozi is seeking orders for the former Prime Minister to be compelled to clear the rent arrears of $ 7,507 with interest.

Kanyomozi also wants Mbabazi to pay him a sum of $ 20,000 as general damages, as well as costs for the suit.

High Court’s Deputy Registrar, Flavia Nabakooza has given Mbabazi’s legal team 15 days to have filed their response in the matter.