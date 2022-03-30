Former Uganda Cranes international Steven Bengo has enrolled for the CAF B coaching course. The ongoing CAF B Coaching Diploma Course at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru has four-modules and will cover 160 hours.

Bengo currently has a CAF C beginners and was part the technical bench of Uganda Premier League side Wakiso Giants FC under Coach Kefa Kisala in 2019.

As per FUFA club licensing regulations, the head coach and his assistant of a club in the Uganda Premier league must be a holder of CAF A and B respectively starting with the 2023/2024 season. Currently the requirement is a CAF B license for the head coach and his assistant.

FUFA resumed organising CAF coaching courses after almost five years of inactivity. The gap was created when CAF took a decision in 2017 to assess all course materials that were being used then. The period gave CAF an opportunity to create new coaching manuals and modules based on the needs suitable for all coaches who may be hired both on the continent and around the globe.

After fulfilling the criteria requirements under CAF Coaching Convention, FUFA kicked off the campaign to provide coaching education to improve in the area of capacity building.

Two CAF Elite Instructors are in Njeru to inspect the technical and administrative standards of the course. These instructors are South African Steve Coetsee and Zambian Honour Janza. One Ugandan female coach and two South Sudanese are part of the group that enrolled for the course.

The 24 participants taking part are; Steven Bengo, Felix Ssekabuuza Kawooya, Abdulsamadu Daba Musafiri, Godfrey Wasswa, Danny Kirumira, Allan Kivewala Kabonge, Bashir Mutyaba, Magoba Godfrey, Baker Kasule, David Mutono, Richard Luyima, David Katalemwa, Sharon Kizza, Fred Muhumuza, Kenneth Nkojo, Simon Peter Ojok, Charles Samuel Nsanziiro, Abubakari Tabula, Hassan Zungu, Eric Ndifuna, Abdallah Loi Umar, Bilal Felix Komoyangi, Moses Zakaria Ngor, Muhamadi Senfuma.

Top coaching instructors Mujib Kasule, Stone Kyambadde and Nyiima Jackson are handling the course. Specialist instructors in other areas of the course shall come in subsequent modules.

The course was opened officially on Sunday 27th March by Ronnie Kalema FUFA Executive Committee Member and Executive Secretary in charge of Football Development.