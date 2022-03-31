Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo has officially apologized to the Kabaka of Buganda Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II over recent remarks he made at the vigil of late Speaker Jacob Oulanyah.

Accompanied by Former Uganda People’s Congress (UPC) and Chairman Olara Otunu, Dollo met the Katikkiro of Buganda Charles Peter Mayiga in Bulange, Mengo over the recent utterances that Kabaka used a Presidential jet as he sought medical treatment in Germany.

Remarking at the Speaker Jacob Oulanyah’s home on Thursday, the Chief Justice accused Baganda of demonstrating outside a hospital in Seattle, USA where the deceased speaker was admitted.

Stories Continues after ad

The protesters were demanding that the Speaker be brought back to Uganda for treatment. They claimed that the Speaker was part of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) government which has failed to heavily invest in the Country’s health care system and chose ‘medical tourism’ for government officials.

“Your ethnic leader was transported in a presidential jet to Germany using public funds he was not entitled to. You didn’t demonstrate. Is it because Oulanyah is an Acholi? Is it because Oulanyah doesn’t speak your language? Only a wicked person can fight a person fighting for his life,” Owiny-Dollo said.

“In the course of this emotional expression, I made a wrong and inappropriate reference to his majesty, the Kabaka of Buganda. I hereby unequivocally, unreservedly, and of free volition, wholly retract that that reference and also hereby tender my apology to his majesty, the Kabaka. I will immediately hereafter communicate to the Katikkiro of Buganda in writing, registering this apology,” theJustice apologized.

“We came here in peace and we leave here knowing we are closer. After this, we are better people than before the meeting. I thank the delegation that accompanied me here,” Chief Justice said.

He said his apology in a wider spectrum is proof that they can resolve any matters that would cause division.

Katikkiro commended the Chief Justice for being courageous and acknowledging something that didn’t go well with others.

“In Buganda we say, friendship comes after a fight. The Chief Justice has come as a friend and he is going to leave as a brother. I urge all Ugandans to leave all that was said behind us,” Katikkiro Said.

“What unites us as Buganda and Acholi is more than what should divide us. It should be there are no drugs in hospitals, education system that still needs attention exist in both areas, we have intermarried and above all we are all Ugandans,” he said.