The Democratic Republic of Congo on Tuesday officially joined the East African Community (EAC) at the 19th Extra – Ordinary Summit of the EAC Heads of State.

The Uganda Prisons Service is hosting prisons officials from the DRC on a benchmark visit.

The visit is focusing on Prisons Reforms in the areas of Prisons Industries and Production, Prisons Food security initiatives, Prisons Security Systems, Gender mainstreaming and Human Resource Management particularly management of Training school, career planning and succession.

The delegation paid a courtesy call to the Prisons headquarters where the Assistant Commissioner General of Prisons, Samuel Akena received and briefed them on the Service on behalf of the Commissioner General of Prisons.