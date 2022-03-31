Kasambya County MP David Kabanda has revealed that the newly re-appointed Resident District Commissioners (RDCs) paid bribes to the Ministry for Presidency in bid to retain their positions.

“It’s very unfortunate that many RDC’S were dropped because they couldn’t afford hefty bribes asked by officials in the Ministry of Presidency under Milly Babalanda. Understand it was required for each to pay Shs20 million to retain their positions,” Kabanda said.

According to the list, Busoga took the lion’s share where over 40 appointees were from Busoga Region. Busoga is the 3rd biggest tribe after Buganda and Ankole.

It is alleged the Presidency Minister Milly Babalanda appointed relatives as RDCs. The alleged Relatives include; husband Mawerere Pater, a brother Magunda George and a daughter Nakawala Naome.

Eagle Online has learnt that an official in the information department of the presidency has been asking for bribes from a section of RDCs in order to keep their jobs or be dropped/demoted if they didn’t behave accordingly.

Our efforts for a comment, both from the Minister and the deputy press secretary to president Yoweri Museveni, Faruk Kirunda’s Known numbers were off.

Last week, President Yoweri Museveni made changes where he appointed and reappointed Resident District Commissioners (RDC) and their Deputies.

“I hereby inform the Country that By virtue of Authority given to the President by Article 99 (1) and 203 (1) of the 1995 Constitution of the Republic of Uganda, I hereby appoint the following RDCs, DRDCs, and Commissioners at RDC’s Secretariat,” Museveni said.