The University Football League returns for the first time after a two-year interruption due to Covid-19 with 22 Universities taking part this year.

The league which is in tenth edition, will see two debutants; Victoria University and International University of East Africa (IUEA).

Makerere University also returns after a four-year ban due to hooliganism while Ndejje is set for a return having last featured in 2016.

This year’s season will start on Tuesday, 5th April.

The teams have been divided into 6 groups with 4 groups having 4 teams and 2 groups having 3 teams. The top team from each group as well as the 2 best runners-up will proceed to the knockout stages. The finals are scheduled to be played in November.

Uganda Christian University are the reigning league champions having lifted the trophy in November 2019 beating St Lawrence 2-1.

The Groups:

Group A: UCU, Victoria, IUEA, Kumi

Group B: MUBs, Nkumba, Kisubi, Muni

Group C: Kyambogo, Bishop Stuart, Kabale

Group D: St Lawrence, YMCA, Makerere, Mbarara

Group E: Uganda Martyrs Nkozi, Ndejje, Kampala, Gulu

Group F: Bugema, Busitema, IUIU