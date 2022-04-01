The final draw for the 2022 FIFA World Cup finals was made on Friday.

The World Cup takes place between 21 November and 18 December in Qatar, with the hosts playing Ecuador in the tournament’s opening game.

A total of eight groups, each featuring four teams, will compete in the first round of the competition.

Only 29 of the 32 teams were known at the time of the draw, but the final three playoff matchups are all known.

In one intercontinental playoff, Peru will face the winner of the United Arab Emirates vs. Australia AFC playoff; in the other, Costa Rica will face New Zealand.

Meanwhile, Wales will face the winner of Ukraine vs. Scotland in the final European playoff. Each of those games will take place in June, and then the field will be truly complete.

World Cup draw in full

Group A: Qatar, Netherlands, Senegal, Ecuador

Group B: England, USA, Iran, Wales/Scotland/Ukraine

Group C: Argentina, Mexico, Poland, Saudi Arabia

Group D: France, Denmark, Tunisia, UAE/Australia/Peru

Group E: Spain, Germany, Japan, Costa Rica/New Zealand

Group F: Belgium, Croatia, Morocco, Canada

Group G: Brazil, Switzerland, Serbia, Cameroon

Group H: Portugal, Uruguay, South Korea, Ghana