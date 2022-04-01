The Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) has staked a cash reward of one million shillings for any person or whistleblower who will provide information regarding match-fixing.

Match fixing in Ugandan football remains a vice and was part of the discussions of the 26th Fufa Executive Committee that convened at Fufa House in Mengo.

The FUFA Head of Communications, Ahmed Hussein, said the reward for a person who provides any information implicating any person involved in match-fixing was one of the key decisions made during the meeting.

This comes a week after three stakeholders were suspended from football activities for alleged match-fixing. They were; former Police FC Marketing and Sales Manager Abraham Luzzi (10-year ban), James Kaweesa (15 years) and journalist David Isabirye (2 years).

According to FUFA, the three tried to influence the results in the Uganda Cup match between Tooro United and Five stars FC.

Over the years, players, match and club officials have been banned from the game for their involvement in match-fixing.

In April 2021, former Uganda Premier League side, Kyetume FC indefinitely suspended three players over allegations of match-fixing.

Those suspended indefinitely include goalkeeper Joel Mutakubwa, defender Julius Ntambi and team captain, Mustafa Mujjuzi. The players were suspended after the team lost to Kitara FC.

Ali Sekatawa, the patron of Nyamityobora FC in Mbarara district resigned his role amidst accusations of match-fixing and sports betting.

Sekatawa had served as the patron of Nyamitobora FC for more than ten years. In his resignation letter, Sekatawa said that match-fixing and sports betting had marred football in Uganda including top leagues. He went on to switch his loyalty to Kabwohe Golf Club.

Match fixing is the act of playing or officiating a match with the intention of achieving a pre-determined result, violating the rules of the game and often the law.