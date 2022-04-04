Police at Wandegeya on Sunday March 3, 2022 registered a fire outbreak at the Ministry of Agriculture stores located along Buganda Road at about 11am.

Two suspects were arrested by the police in connection to the fire that gutted the agrochemicals and equipment stores.

Police have identified the suspects as Ajambo Jerry and Namusimbi Eunice, both cleaners. The duo have been arrested to help with the investigation.

“Our fire prevention and rescue services responded at the scene on time and are currently dealt with the situation,” Luke Owoyesigire, the Deputy Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson said.

“However, the cause of the fire is still unknown,” he added.

Preliminary information gathered by the officers indicates that the storekeepers always burn rubbish every Sunday and it is suspected the wind could have blown the fire inside the store since the burning point is close to the stores.

The facility has been storing different agrochemicals for weed control, animals and even spray pumps that are sent to other parts of the country.