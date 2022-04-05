The Ministry of Finance Planning and Economic Development has released Shs 1.2 billion for the send off of the fallen Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulanyah.

This has been confirmed by the Director of Communications at Parliament Chris Obore.

“I can now confirm that the Finance Ministry has released shs1.2bn to the Parliamentary Commission for burial arrangements of late Speaker Jacob Oulanyah. The Commission will work with the National Organizing Committee (NOC) to ensure decent send off,” he said.

Stories Continues after ad

Oulanyah died on 20th March 2022 in Seattle, USA barely two months after he was admitted in February this year.

He died eight months after he was elected the Speaker of Parliament of Uganda. Oulanyah defeated the Incumbent Kamuli Woman MP Rebecca Kadaga and Kira municipality MP Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda. Since then, Oulanyah has been in and out of Hospitals over unrevealed health Complications.

According to the burial program, Oulanyah’s body will tomorrow be taken to Kololo Ceremonial Grounds for a State Funeral. The casket will then be airlifted to Omoro, Lalogi village; the Speaker’s ancestral home where it will be received by the family and Acholi leaders.

Thursday 7th April 2022 the body will lie at Lalogi for final respects by members of the public. Friday 8th April 2022 the burial ceremony will start at 9.00 am. The day will be observed as a Public Holiday as declared by H.E. the President.