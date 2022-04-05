Global Voice Group Tanzania has announced that it is closing shop and its operations

In the notice to its members for the final meeting in respect of voluntary winding up, the gathering is scheduled for May 2, 2022.

Global Voice Group (GVG), a global provider of ICT and reg-tech solutions for governments and regulatory bodies, has partnered with Disrupt Africa to identify tech startups from across the continent to which it can provide funding and support in scaling.

Stories Continues after ad

Founded in 1998, with its main offices in Spain and South Africa, GVG assists governments and authorities, through Big Data analytics, in their digital transformation and the effective promotion of compliant and truly inclusive digital ecosystems.

“Notice is hereby that a final meeting of the members of GVG Telecom Tanzania Limited (the Company), will be held at 10:00 on May 2, 2022. The meeting will be held at the offices of the Company at the Principal registered office at plot No.1826/17, block 39, house No.39 Golden Heights Building-2nd floor, Chole Road-Masaki, P.O.BOX 80024, Dar es Salaam-Tanzania,” reads a public notice.

The company, which in Africa works with customers in Tanzania, Ghana, Senegal, Congo, Gabon, Uganda and Rwanda, collects and analyses big data from crucial economic sectors, including telecoms and financial services, and turns it into actionable information to enable data-driven decision-making in areas such as revenue mobilization, telecom regulation, digital security, financial transactions oversight, and mobility data.

It has monitored more than US$5 billion on operators’ networks since 2017, while its systems analyse and process 8 billion transactions related to telecoms revenues every day. So far, it has helped bring 115 million mobile devices into compliance, while between 2008 and 2018 the company brought US$4.6 billion in revenue to beneficiary countries.

However, it is alleged the same GVG group that operates in Uganda is under investigations for supplying inefficient equipment to one security agency. The Ugandan middleman who was recently in the spotlight for trying to supply spying equipment from Russia has been banned from operating in Tanzania as well.

“Any member entitled to attend and vote at the meeting is entitled to appoint a proxy to attend and vote on their behalf. A proxy need not be a member of the company. The following resolutions will be considered at the members’ meeting, 1 That the liquidator’s final report and receipts and payments account be approved and 2 That the Liquidator receives his release.”