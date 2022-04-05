As has become custom over the years, MTN Uganda together with Salam TV have kicked this year’s effort to support vulnerable communities with alms to enable them fast through the Ramadan season. Under the theme, “A giving heart”, MTN and its partner Salam TV will go around the country to handover alms – a vital pillar of the Muslim faith observed every year during the holy month of Ramadan. MTN together with Salam charity, will distribute alms specifically targeting the less privileged and refugee communities across the country.

The country-wide delivery of alms will be crowned with iftar dinners in the various regions of Uganda in the towns of Mbale, Mbarara and Gulu as MTN further seeks to cement its relationship with Muslim communities across the country.

The month-long donation activities kicked off with an all-embracing dinner, also known as iftar, at Hotel Africana. Present at the dinner, whose objective was to demonstrate unity and commitment to the ideals of the holy month, were Muslim leaders and notable members of the Islamic community including business partners, ambassadors, customers, and the media.

Since 2017, MTN Uganda through Salam TV (Charity) has reached out and supported less privileged Muslim communities with alms, including food and other household items to carry them through the holy month of Ramadan.

Speaking at the dinner held at Hotel Africana in Kampala, The Iftar dinner chief guest, Hon. Misa Kabanda, the Kampala Member of Parliament thanked MTN for its kind gesture and urged other companies to emulate MTN and Salam Charity.

The MTN Uganda Chief Executive Officer, Wim Vanhelleputte said that: “We are very pleased to spend this time with you as you begin this holy month of Ramadan, which is a very special time of spiritual reflection and renewal. On behalf of MTN Uganda, we wish you the very best as you undertake this spiritual journey,” Vanhelleputte said.

As was the case last year, MTN has brought back the special Ramadan bundles offer to ease communication during the fasting period. Every time an MTN customer buys airtime or buys a bundle worth Shs500, they will get 30 MTN minutes and 100mbs to be used between midnight and 5amthat night. This offer is open to all MTN customers.

Salam TV Chairman, Hajji Kin Ibrahim Kariisa, expressed his desire to keep working with MTN Uganda based on its cordial relationship that has fostered a strong bond with the Muslim community.

“On behalf of the Muslim community, I thank MTN Uganda for partnering with us again and standing one with the Muslim community during this holy month of Ramadan. We are also happy to note that MTN is partnering with us to send off our brothers and sisters who will be embarking on a pilgrimage to Mecca a month after Ramadan. MTN is indeed a steadfast partner that we are blessed to be associated with,” Kariisa said.

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and is observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting to commemorate the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. Muslims are expected to put more effort into following the teachings of Islam with the fast beginning at dawn and ending at sunset.