The Minister of Health Jane Ruth Aceng has revealed that the fallen Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulanyah died of multiple organ failure.

Dr. Aceng who was a personal doctor to the late Oulanyah made the revelation during the special sitting of Parliament aimed at honouring his contributions to the August house.

“The immediate cause of death was multiple organ failure; heart, lungs, liver, and kidney failure. He had multiple infections discovered both here and in Seattle,” she revealed.

The ill-health of the late Speaker dated way back in 2019 when he discovered a swelling in his neck. The swelling was removed in Germany however he was told it was cancer. He started treatment which he finished at the Uganda Cancer Institute.

“On 23rd January, he was admitted to Mulago, where he was to stay for two weeks as we prepared him to travel. His bone marrow wasn’t functional, and he had to be protected from infection, and that’s why visits were restricted.”

Oulanyah died on 20th March 2022 in Seattle, USA barely two months after he was admitted in February this year.

Oulanyah died eight months after he was elected the Speaker of Parliament of Uganda. He defeated the Incumbent Kamuli Woman MP Rebecca Kadaga and Kira municipality MP Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda. Since then, Oulanyah has been in and out of Hospitals over unrevealed health complications.

According to the burial program, Oulanyah’s body will tomorrow be taken to Kololo Ceremonial Grounds for a State Funeral. The casket will then be airlifted to Omoro, Lalogi village; the Speaker’s ancestral home where it will be received by the family and Acholi leaders.

Thursday 7th April 2022 the body will lie at Lalogi for final respects by members of the public. Friday 8th April 2022 the burial ceremony will start at 9.00 am. The day will be observed as a Public Holiday as declared by H.E. the President.