Police in Kampala Metropolitan South and Nansana Division have arrested a notorious gang leader, identified as Lubowa Geofrey alias Jeff, who was behind the wave of armed robberies, sexual assaults against women, burglaries, and swash-and-grab attacks, in Nansana.

His other accomplices include notorious robbers like Bate, Paddy and Kevin who are on Police’s wanted list in the Nansana Division.

According to Police, the suspect and others still at large, on 11th March 2022, while armed with pangas attacked Turinawe Robert, a businessman dealing in gas, while heading home with his daughter, Sarah Nuwasiime, and robbed from them cash, Shs7.5m and 3 smartphones. They also vandalized his vehicle, before getting away on two bodaboda motorcycles.

The suspect has been a notorious bouncer, who was arrested in 2017 – 2018 in the women murders, in Nansana and Entebbe. And in the year 2020, he was arrested for assaulting a Police Officer, who had gone to arrest him, for burglary and theft. He is a former convict, released 5 months ago.

“He was tracked down and arrested on 31st March 2022, at 3:30am at Ochieng ward in Nansana Municipality. Upon search, he was found with two common flagged jackets used in robberies, two black T-shits labeled security, house breaking implements and opium,” the Police Spokesperson Fred Enanga said.

“The arrest of this notorious suspect shows our determination to rid Nansana Division of such actors of violence. As we intensify our efforts, in dismantling this destructive gang, we call upon victims who could have been mugged, attacked, robbed and raped or victimized to share details, with the police at Nansana Division.”

The IGP applauded the team at KMP South and Nansana Division, and instructed them to track down the other gang members.