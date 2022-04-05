Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) Manager of Public and Corporate Affairs, Ian Rumanyika has today announced his resignation from the tax body after ten years of service.

“Today 5th April 2022, is my last day at URA as Manager Public and Corporate Affairs & it has been amazing 10 years and 9 months. I am forever grateful to God & colleagues at URA for believing in me and opening doors that enabled me grow and contribute to the agenda,” Rumanyika tweeted.

Rumanyika said he has been privileged to have worked for URA which made him better through his journey and what he is today.

“URA has made me what I am today, incredible organisation, and I feel privileged to have been a part of it for the last decade. To all stakeholders and taxpayers, I am super grateful, I have learned from you and you have made me better through this journey.”

“Working with each one of you, especially the media during my time here, has been the most precious, purpose driven and learning experience ever. Please don’t be a stranger, I will need you in the next chapter and looking forward to achieving more together. Cheers!” he added.

During his time, Rumanyika managed all corporate initiatives geared towards tax awareness; enhancing the URA corporate brand and effective corporate communication so as to bolster URA’s image and visibility.

He also geared towards tax awareness in the public through tax education programs in order to enhance compliance as well as Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).