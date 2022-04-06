Uganda Red Cross Society and Centenary Bank have launched a menstrual hygiene management initiative to support the vulnerable girls with sanitary pads through a drive dubbed “KAGIS.”

The two partners on Tuesday, 05 April 2022 donated reusable sanitary towels to students of St. Ponsiano Kyamula Primary School in Salaama, and St Mary’s Primary School in Makindye.

The Executive Director of Centenary Bank, Mr. Balikuddembe Joseph in his address at the handover of reusable sanitary towels said: “An empowered youth means strong businesses and ultimately, a sustainable economy.”

“These young ones with us here today are the future we are looking forward to and they need our support in all ways possible. It is for this reason Centenary Bank has set aside a total of UGX 10M towards this cause.”

“Every year we set aside 2% of our previous year’s net profit towards uplifting communities in such areas of health, education, environment, and community activities. We pledge to continue with this commitment to our people,” he concluded.

The Secretary General of the Uganda Red Cross Society, Mr Robert Kwesiga, said: “We thank Centenary Bank for this partnership and this isn’t the first time we are working together.

“Before lockdown, we worked on a project where we taught children how to administer first aid in cases of accidents. We are now working with Centenary Bank to reach out to the girl child and ensure that they stay in school and thrive in life,” he said.