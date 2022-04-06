The Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) has announced a one-minute moment of silence to honour the former parliamentary Speaker Jacob Oulanyah who passed away on Sunday 20th March 2022 in Seattle, Washington, USA.

The moment of silence will be observed before kick-off of the games that will be played from April 6 to 10, 2022. All players will also wear black arm bands.

FUFA Communication Director Ahmed Hussein confirmed that all matches at the Districts, through Regions, FUFA Big League, women Competitions and the Uganda Premier League will observe the minute of silence for the period communicated.

“FUFA would like to inform all football clubs across Uganda to observe a minute of silence before kickoff of all FUFA match competitions (Women and Men) between Wednesday 6th and Sunday 10th April 2022 in memory of the fallen Speaker.”

All clubs, referees, players, officials and other football stakeholders have been requested to take this communication into action.

Oulanyah was a goalkeeper of the Parliamentary football team, served as Patron of the Acholi Province Drum Team and was the Chief Guest at the 2021 Airtel FUFA Awards in Munyonyo-Speke Resort when he unconditionally pledged his support to football in the Country.