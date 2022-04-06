Uganda Cup holders Vipers SC will face Wakiso Giants FC in the Wakiso Derby which headlines fixtures from the quarterfinal draws that were conducted on Wednesday at FUFA Complex in Mengo.

Vipers who are currently top of the table in the League with 8 games to play will try to compete at both fronts as the search for an elusive domestic double continues.

The closest they came to winning both the League and the Cup came in 2017 but fell to KCCA FC in the Uganda Cup final played at Emokori Grounds, Bukedea.

Elsewhere, Booma FC and Mbale Heroes FC will hope to continue their Cinderella story by advancing to the semifinals.

The aforementioned teams have had a scintillating run in the Stanbic Uganda Cup and remain only the two regional league clubs in this year’s competition.

Mbale Heroes FC from Eastern Regional League stunned Police FC at the previous round while Booma FC on the other hand ejected TIPSA FC.

In the quarterfinals, Booma FC have been drawn at home to StarTimes FUFA Big League entity Maroons FC while Mbale Heroes FC will visit Mbarara City FC at Kakyeka Stadium.

In the other quarterfinal fixture, SC Villa will face BUL FC at FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru.

The games to be played between 23rd and 27th April 2022. They will be broadcast live on TV.

“All the games will be on television and we hope teams can give us good display and performance. Many people will watch from their homes and it important that people are given value for money,” FUFA Executive Committee member Rogers Mulindwa said during the draws.

In case of a draw after normal time, extra time of 30 minutes will be played. If the score is even after extra time, then the winners shall be determined through penalty kicks.

The winners of the Stanbic Uganda Cup represents the country in CAF Confederation Cup.

Quarterfinal Draws

Mbarara City FC vs Mbale Heroes FC – Kakyeka Stadium

Booma FC vs Maroons FC – Masindi

Wakiso Giants FC vs Vipers SC – Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium

SC Villa vs BUL FC – FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru