The Electoral Commission (EC) has announced the date for the election of Omoro County MP. The Omoro County seat fell vacant following the death of Speaker of Parliament Jacob L’Okori Oulanyah.

Oulanyah died on 20th March 2022 in Seattle, USA barely two months after he was admitted in February this year.

According to a statement released by the Secretary to the Electoral Commission Leonard Mulekwah, the by-election will take place on May 26, 2022 at the designated polling stations in Omoro constituency, Omoro District.

“Following the death of a directly elected Member of Parliament for Omoro Constituency, Jacob Oulanyah and the resignation of District Woman Councilor for Lalogi/Lakwaya and notification about the above position by the clerk to parliament and the Chief Administrative Office of Omoro district, the Commission has approved the program to fell the above vacancies,” EC said in a statement to Political parties.

Oulanyah’s body was yesterday airlifted to Omoro, Lalogi village, the former Speaker’s ancestral home where it was received by the family and Acholi leaders.

The body is currently at his home in Lalogi for final respects by members of the public. He will be laid to rest tomorrow Friday April 8, 2022. The day will be observed as a public holiday as declared by President Yoweri Museveni.

Oulanyah served as the Speaker of the 11th Parliament of Uganda after defeating Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga from 2021 until 2022. He was elected to that position on May 24, 2021, after defeating his tenacious rival the then incumbent Speaker Kadaga. Who had retained the seat for two terms (10 years). He served as Deputy Speaker of the Ugandan Parliament, from May 2011 until May 2021.