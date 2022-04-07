ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the mobile internet, today announced that it has been rewarded the Red Dot Design Award 2022 in Germany for its B866V2K set-top box (STB), in recognition of its unique structure and innovative design.

ZTE’s B866V2K STB, with its simple, elegant and eco-friendly design concept, combines stylish design with its product specifications. By virtue of smooth appearance and lightweight body, it has established a high-end product image. Its indicator light is embedded in lines, delivering modern elegance. Moreover, all materials of the STB are lead-free, and the STB uses biodegradable paper pulp for packaging. The whole device strictly complies with the EU RoHS directive.

In addition to the outstanding design, B866V2K STB, featuring a high-performance STB, can play 4K UHD videos smoothly, offer faster service processing capabilities and deliver an ultimate video viewing experience. It provides a broad range of audio and video content from third-parties such as Netflix, YouTube and Amazon, and voice-enabled remote control for quick search. This STB is currently available in the retail market in countries such as Brazil and South Africa, and has gained growing recognition from customers.

ZTE, as a world-leading provider of home media terminals, is well recognized for continuous innovations, a wide variety of products and superior after-sales support. The company has obtained many world-renowned design awards for its home media terminals, including the iF Design Award, Red Dot Design Award, Japan’s Good Design (G-mark) Award and so on.

Moving forward, ZTE will continue its commitment to offering its customers high-quality solutions and services.