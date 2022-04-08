City businessman Rajiv Ruparelia and wife Naiya have given birth to their first born, a bouncing baby girl.

To celebrate the achievement of getting a second grandchild, Uganda’s richest man Dr Sudhir Ruparelia decided to host his fellow rich friends to a dinner in a magnificent restaurant in Central London, UK.

Dr Sudhir’s first grandchild Arie, is a daughter to Sheena (Sudhir’s daughter) and her husband Jay Sakaria.

Naiya and Rajiv got married in 2018 and she is the spirit behind the new life in their education sector.

Naiya who plays a key role in the Ruparelia schools including Victoria University, Kampala Parents School, among others, spent all her life in United Kingdom where she met Rajiv when he was a student at University. She agreed to relocate to Uganda and settle down with Rajiv to grow their father’s business empire into the second generation.

With their parents guidance, Naiya and Rajiv have joined their sisters in consolidating the gains Sudhir and his wife have made on the business and social front.