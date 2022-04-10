US-based Ugandan socialite, Juliet Zawedde aka the Boss Lady through her charity organisation, Juliet Zawedde Foundation has bailed out 25 students who have struggling with school fees.

Through her facebook page, Zawedde shared screenshots of Mobile Money transfers sent to 25 different numbers and revealed the money was meant for school fees.

Each student received Shs.305000, meaning she spent Shs.7,625,000 on 25 students.

‘’As promised, funds have been sent….School fees drive for parents struggling to raise school fees for their children, let’s all get together for a good cause.’’

Zawedde is known for splashing cash, living a good life and helping those in need.

