Buganda Road Magistrate Dr. Douglas Singiza has issued a warrant of arrest against the four people who stood surety for the Ugandan Novelist Kakwenza Rukirabashaija.

The four include; Ashanah Annah, Job Kiija, lawyer Julius Galisonga Kibande and David Lewis Rubongoya, the secretary general of the National Unity Platform (NUP).

According to the magistrate, the four didn’t appear before Court after they were served for failure to produce Kakwenza. Kakwenza, who is facing two charges of offensive communication, contrary to Section 25 of the computer misuse act 2011, was on 25th January 2022 granted Shs 500,000 cash bail as his Sureties were ordered to pay Shs 10 million non-cash.

According to the ruling, the writer was supposed to deposit his passport with court; however he fled into exile and is currently in Germany.

Last month, Dr. Singiza issued an arrest warrant against Kakwenza for failure to turn up for court proceedings. On the 23rd of March, prosecution led by Joan Keko asked court to extend the arrest warrant against the suspect and issue notice to his sureties to explain his whereabouts.

In his ruling, Dr. Singiza ordered that the sureties be arrested and pay Shs10 million they committed.

Meanwhile, Kakwenza launched a campaign aimed at saving his securities. He aims at collecting Shs40 million, a total amount required of the four sureties.

“My friends who stood surety for me owe Shs40m because I fled the country for my life. It’s upon me now to raise the money and pay court in respect of summons. I’m looking for 5,000 people who can send Shs 8,000,” Kakwenza said.