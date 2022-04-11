Police are set to summon Mr. Nathan Okori, the father of the fallen Speaker of Parliament Jacob L’Okori Oulanyah after he reaffirmed that his son was poisoned. Okori said during the sendoff of his son in Lalogi, Omoro District.

“I am not mourning in vain. I want to state clearly that Jacob Oulanyah was poisoned. He told me. The doctors tried to deal with the poison. It affected his health so badly that he could not recover,” he said on Friday.

Oulanyah died on 20th March 2022 in Seattle, USA barely two months after he was admitted in February this year. He was laid to rest on the 8th April 2022.

According to Police Spokesperson Fred Enanga, the cause of death of the Oulanyah was multiple organ failure: heart, lungs, liver, and kidney.

“From all the hospitals he went to, there was no poison detected. Any other cause of death is dangerous speculation and must be avoided. We are summoning all those other people with other causes of death. We want them to provide us with evidence of that other cause of death,” Enanga said.

These will include legislators, and politicians like Robert Kyagulanyi Sentaumu aka Bobi Wine and Mzee Nathan Okori, former Minister Kiwanda Suubi, Information Minister Chris Baryomunsi, MP Gilbert Olanya and others.

Oulanyah served as the Speaker of the 11th Parliament of Uganda after Speaker Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga, from 2021 until 2022. He was elected to that position on 24 May 2021, after defeating his tenacious rival the then incumbent Speaker Kadaga. Who had retained the seat for two terms (10 years). He served as Deputy Speaker of the Ugandan parliament, from May 2011 until May 2021.