Commonwealth Resort Munyonyo has been selected to host the Uganda-Turkey investment summit organised by Uganda Investment Authority.

The Uganda-Turkey Summit on Investment, Trade and Tourism is being organized under the theme “Boosting Investment, Trade and Tourism between Uganda and Turkey in a Post-Covid Era”.

The Chief Guest of the Summit will be H.E the President of the Republic of Uganda- Retired General Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.

The focus of the summit is on key growth sectors in Uganda namely Manufacturing, Industrial Parks, Mineral Beneficiation, Agro value addition and Tourism, as well as development of Uganda’s infrastructure through construction of roads, energy generation and transmission lines, in which Turkey has demonstrated strength and has the capacity of deepening her investments in Uganda.

The summit will provide opportunities for Joint Ventures, Partnerships and Business-to-business links between Turkish and Ugandan investors and businesses.