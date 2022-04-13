Controversial city lawyer Male Mabirizi failed to proceed in court on Tuesday, saying he was on an empty stomach.

While appearing before the Buganda Road Magistrates’ Court, the jailed lawyer, who is facing charges of offensive communication, told the court that his body and mind are not in a proper state as he has gone a day without eating.

According to Mabirizi, he didn’t eat anything on Monday because he was brought from Kitalya Min Max Prison in Wakiso district and taken to the High Court, where he was following up on some of his other cases. But afterward, he was taken to Luzira Maximum Security Upper Prison, where he spent a night without eating anything up to now.

“I left all my food at Kitalya including boxes of biscuits and food I had paid for taking me through ten days and also paid Shs7,000 for chapatti,” Mabirizi said.

He told the court that everything at Luzira Upper Prison is a mess before making a plea to the court seeking transfer from Luzira Maximum Prison to Kitalya, where he was committed by the High Court.

In February this year, Justice Musa Ssekaana sentenced Mabirizi to serve 18 months for having been found guilty of contempt of court because of using his social media platforms to abuse judicial officers.