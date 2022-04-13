President Yoweri Museveni who is also the Commander-in-Chief of Uganda People’s Defense Forces-UPDF has made promotions and appointments among some senior army officers.

Among the promotions and appointments, Col. Charity Bainababo has been promoted to the rank of Brigadier General and appointed the Deputy Commander for Special Forces Command (SFC).

She will be deputizing Brigadier Felix Busizoori who was appointed as the Commander of Special Force Command (SFC). Bainababo also represents the UPDF in the 11th parliament.

Also, Col David Mugisha has also been promoted to Brig Gen and appointed second in Command of the 3rd Division.

Lt. Col. Nathan Nabimanya has been promoted to Colonel and appointed Commander of Special Forces Group (SFG).

The developments were confirmed by the UPDF Spokesperson Brig Gen Felix Kulayigye.