Police in Wamala region has busted a criminal syndicate in Mityana that has violently been robbing, and terrorizing citizens majorly targeting motorists that deal in transportation of produce.

According to Charles Twine, the Criminal Investigations Directorate-CID spokesperson, it is indicated that from December 2021 to date, the region has witnessed a spate of various robberies along Mubende Kampala Highway by some gang of criminals disguising to be either Police officers or Army officers on lawful duties.

Several robberies have been reported: Aggravated Robbery; On 23rd Jan.2022 in Bamunanika village along Mubende Kampala Highway, a gang of thugs disguised in army uniform, armed with a toy gun, pangas, clubs, hammers, and using a fake Police stop check point sign post, stopped and robbed the occupants of motor vehicle Reg. Number UBG 709G Fusso that was loaded with 80 bags of maize grains that was destined for Kampala, cash Shs1.2 million, and phone from all the occupants. The driver a one Lubega Richard and other 3 occupants were severely beaten to pulp, tied with ropes and dumped in a forest 2 km away from the scene.

The robbed truck was later found abandoned in Mukono with only 40 bags on it after getting involved in a motor accident. The scene of accident was visited by Mukono Traffic officers, who on later identified that the motor vehicle reported and black listed in the system as stolen from Mityana.

With the help of detectives from Mityana, the team discovered from the area members of public, that the track had sold some maize to one of the businessmen in the area, and went ahead to identify the store.

Police inevitably arrested the owner of the store, and discovered the maize, and on interrogation, the owner revealed the person who connected him to the sellers who were later identified as Ssemuwemba Ibrahim, aged 37 years, Lwassampijja Ignatius aged 29 years, Hakim Davidaged aged 24, Ddamulira Emmanuel aged 30, Ssegayi Kimbowa Emmanuel aged 25 years and Kayiira Ronald aged 32 years.

“All the above suspects were arrested, search conducted from their homes and several items of evidential value recovered from their respective areas of residence. The suspects were also professionally paraded for identification, where most of them were positively identified by the victims,” Twine said.

“The suspects confess to multiple of robberies and further led the team of investigators for scene reconstruction, which were consistently done to validate their criminal acts. The toy gun as well as clothes similar to Police and army uniform were got upon search in their premises where they claim they bought it from Owino Market.”

The suspects who are pending charges of Aggravated Robbery also revealed their participation in other robberies. The same gang on 8th March 2022 at the same point, using the similar method robbed a track Reg. number UBH 231E loaded with 95 bags maize.

Occupants namely Isabilye Alex, and Wako Christopher were tied stabbed severely and dumped behind the cabin, before they were driven off and dumped in the bush. The vehicle was later found the next day along Busunju Road where it had got involved in accident.

The same gang on 20th Jan 2022 at the same point, using the similar method robbed a track Reg. Number UBK522S Canter loaded with 68 bags of maize grains. The driver Njaana Muhereza David and his turn man Tumwesigye Kenneth were severely cut to comma, robbed of their phones, money and left helplessly at the scene. The suspects were pursued by the Police patrol, and they abandoned the stolen motor vehicle at Butega along Mityana- Butambala Road with all the maize intact.

Ssegayi Kimbowa Emmanuel disguising as a passenger, boarded a bodaboda ridden by a one Ssabwe Kenneth to take him to Bamunika at around 10 Pm. Upon reaching at Bamunanika, Ssambwe was hit with a hammer and his Motorcycle Registration Number UFA 333B Bajaj boxer and cash Shs66,000 robbed and left unconscious. Kenneth is admitted in Mityana with hopes of recovering fully.

Police cautioned motorists and advised them to plan their journeys early and transport their produce preferably during day or early evening hours not to create an opportunity for the criminals that often target at night.

Businessmen are also cautioned not to buy the produce from persons that seem not to be known clients for they risk to be charged with relevant crimes.

Lodge owners and their managers have been instructed to strictly profile all their clients and asked to report any person they suspect may be planning or already involved in any criminal act to the nearby police station.

“Our profile indicate that most of the suspects had earlier been charged to Court, and either served and completed the sentence or have jumped Court Bail. Police will therefore engage Court and meticulously reveal the character of these criminal gangs and the extent to which they are a danger to the society, and probably request for an expeditious hearing of their cases,” Charles Twine added.