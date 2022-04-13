Vipers SC head coach Roberto Oliviera and BUL FC player Simon Peter Oketch have been named Uganda Premier League manager and player for the month of March respectively.

Roberto guided Vipers SC to three league wins in as many games, defeating Soltilo Bright Stars, Tooro United (awarded 3 points after Tooro fielded ineligible player) and Busoga United FC.

He beat off competition from URA FC’s Sam Timbe and Livingstone Mbabazi of Arua Hill SC.

Stories Continues after ad

Journalist Kenneth Muwanga represented the Vipers SC Coach Oliviera Roberto who couldn’t make it to the occasion due to unforeseen circumstances.

It becomes the second time winning the award this season after in December last year. The Venoms are currently still on top of the table with 55 Points after 23 games, 9 ahead of second-placed KCCA with seven games to end the season.

BUL FC’s Oketch edged teammate Karim Ndugwa and Arua Hill SC forward Rashid Kawawa to the player of the month.

Oketch, who scored three goals in five games wins his first league monthly award. He scored a brace as BUL thrashed UPDF FC 5-1, and one in a 2-0 win over Tooro United FC.

Both Roberto Oliviera and Simon Peter Oketch walked away with a plaque and a cash prize of one million shillings courtesy of sponsors Pilsner Lager.