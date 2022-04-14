Uganda Police Football Club has sacked head coach Abdallah Mubiru following a poor run of games. The Cops, who are fighting for survival in the Uganda Premier League, have only won 5 of the 25 league games so far this season.

According to a statement from the Club CEO, Rtd CP Arinaitwe PK, coach Mubiru will be replaced by his assistant John Luyinda on an interim basis until the end of the season.

“The board of the Police Football Club has taken full analysis of the current performance of the team. At the beginning of the season, the ambition and hopes of the club were to win the Uganda Premier League title,” part of the statement reads.

Stories Continues after ad

“As the season progressed these hopes were dashed. Currently, the hopes are to stay in the top flight of Uganda’s football. However recent performances appear to indicate that even this hope may not be realized unless drastic steps are taken to address the situation.”

“It’s against this background that the board has appointed Coach John Luyinda as acting head coach. These changes take immediate effect. Meanwhile, the club will continue to discuss with Mr. Abdallah Mubiru to agree on the way forward for the future of both parties,” the statement adds.

Mubiru took over as head coach of Police FC in 2016 replacing Sam Timbe.

With five games left to end the campaign, The Cops sit 13th place with 24 points, a place above the relegation zone by goal difference.