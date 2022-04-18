Having survived the ravages of the Covid-19 pandemic, most of us are looking for opportunities to de-stress and re-energize ourselves.

One of the perfect ways to do so is by going on a Maasai Mara safari where you not only get to see amazing animals, but also interact with some pretty fascinating indigenous people and learn their culture.

For a family, it is an opportunity to bond with your loved ones all while learning new things.

Here are five reasons why you should consider trying a Kenya vacation to the Mara this year.

Variety of activities

Kenya is a melting pot of different kinds of holidays, each as exciting as the next.

You have the option of indulging in watersports on a beach safari, getting up close with majestic beasts on a wildlife tour, and even learning more about Kenyan culture on a heritage trip.

You could have all these and more as part of your Kenya safari holiday packages.

Speaking of wildlife safaris, one of the most iconic and world-renowned destinations is the Maasai Mara, which plays host to more than 90 species of animals.

These include the big five (leopard, lion, elephant, buffalo, and rhino). Other animals you are likely to find in the Mara include hyenas, jackals, warthogs, impalas, gazelles, zebra, wildebeest, and many more.

Lions in the Mara Source: https://unsplash.com/photos/L4-BDd01wmM

The park is also the stage for one of the most remarkable animal events on the planet- the annual wildebeest migration.

It is an event that sees more than two million wild animals migrate from Serengeti in Tanzania for Kenya’s Mara plains in search for food and water.

The Maasai Mara migration comes with plenty of wildlife drama, as large herbivores such as wildebeest and zebra make a mad rush to cross the crocodile infested Mara River.

Besides the ferocious crocodiles, the animals that form part of the Maasai Mara migration also have to contend with top predators such as the African lion, leopard, and cheetah.

Incidentally, the migration also coincides with the calving season, meaning a substantial proportion of the wildebeests are also giving birth.

It is an event where the cycle of life literally plays out before your eyes.

Some of the ways through which visitors can sample the glory of the Mara include game drives, hot air balloon safaris, walking safaris, and camping excursions.

Excellent professional travel partners

There are scores of professional tour agents at hand to assist you in planning an awesome Kenya vacation. Different agencies have a variety of Kenya safari holiday packages on offer.

Some of the more popular travel agents curate highly customized travel experiences comprised your preferred holiday activities and destinations.

These custom safaris feature personalized itineraries designed to suit your interests and those of your loved ones.

Unlike the situation decades ago, when the travel industry was dominated by foreigners, the industry now boasts of a substantial number of native travel consultants.

That guarantees you a more thorough introduction to the country’s destinations from natives who know the country intimately.

AjKenyasafaris is one of Kenya’s popular safari partners.

Also, there are safaris for every budget class, from budget safaris, mid-luxury safaris, to luxury safaris.

You can now plan a safari suited to your pocket. How much your Kenya vacation costs varies based on the duration of your trip, the activities involved, and the kinds of amenities you will enjoy.

A Maasai Mara package for instance may be as long as 13 days or as short as 3 days. It all depends on your preferences.

As a budget traveler, you can secure a Maasai Mara package for as little as $150 per person sharing.

Great infrastructure

Kenya has a robust and dependable infrastructure. Getting around the country has never been easier.

Besides, getting an all-inclusive trip to Kenya means all your domestic transport and accommodation logistics are included in the deal. You will not need to worry about such details once you jet into the country, just focus on having a good time.

Domestically, you have the option of choosing to travel via domestic flights to most of the iconic destinations or traveling by road. The roads are excellent and visitors get to enjoy road trips aboard luxurious safari vans and Land Cruisers.

For those who prefer self-guided safaris, there are plenty of car hire options to choose from, with formidable vehicles suited for both tarmac and bush terrain.

There is also wide electricity coverage and the telecommunications network boasts of an extensive 4G internet coverage as well.

Competitively priced Kenya safari holiday packages

Reputable travel agents are at hand to devise for you an all-inclusive trip to Kenya and will readily communicate all it entails.

That way, you are never caught by surprise or left in doubt as to what to expect.

The professionalism of the country’s travel industry is part of what makes Kenya such a preferred safari destination.

To optimize your budget, it is best to go on a guided tour and take advantage of the favorable prices that your travel agent is likely to receive from hotels and other establishments.

In most cases, the 4×4 safari land cruiser is used for game drives. However iif budget is a huge concern, you can take advantage of the pocket pocket friendly safari van, mostly Toyota Hiace or Mazda Bongo with an open roof for game viewing.

5. Cultural trip

Kenya vacations expose you to some of the most interesting cultures and people in Africa.

You get to learn about their foods, heritage, traditions and other practices. Did you know that the Maasai people continue to live in the wild to this very day? This nomadic community enjoys a peaceful co-existence with some of the most ferocious animals known to man-the African lion.

A vast number of Maasai live within the Maasai Mara Game Reserve and even inspired the naming of the park.

On a Maasai Mara safari, you get to visit one of their villages and see their way of life first-hand.