Uganda has been drawn in Group F alongside Niger, neighbours Tanzania and Algeria for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

The Cranes, who last featured in the 2019 edition, will be eager to qualify for the continental showpiece having missed out on the previous tournament in Cameroon 2021.

The draw for the group stages was held in Johannesburg, South Africa on Tuesday evening.

The 48 countries that qualified to participate in the second round of the qualifiers were seeded into four pots based on the official FIFA ranking released on 31 March, 2022.

The teams were drawn into 12 groups of four teams (Group A to L) with the top two teams from each group qualifying for the tournament to be played in the West African country, Ivory Coast.

Ivory Coast will also participate even though they have already secured the place in the tournament which means only one other team from their group will qualify for the competition.

Kenya and Zimbabwe, who were suspended by FIFA from all football activities globally, were included in the draw despite their temporary bans. However, if the suspension is not lifted two weeks before their first matchday of the qualifiers, both associations will be considered as losers and eliminated from the competition.

Consequently, their groups will be composed of three teams with the first and runner-up teams of those groups qualifying to the final tournament.

The qualifiers will start in June 2022.

The 2023 Africa Cup of Nations will be the 34th edition, to be played from 23rd June – 23rd July 2023.

Groups