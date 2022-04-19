Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Nampiima Faridah has revealed that 72 people perished in road accidents during Easter Season.

According to the traffic report, a total of 342 accidents occurred during this period and out of these 64 accidents were fatal, 167 were serious and 111 were minor. There were 309 accident victims during this period and out of these 72 people died and 237 sustained injuries.

She said a total of 108 accidents occurred on Easter Sunday and Monday and out of these 24 accidents were fatal, 57 were serious and 27 were minor. There were 104 accident victims during the two days and out of these 29 people died and 75 sustained injuries.

A total number of 9,278 traffic offenders have been arrested and issued with EPS tickets on various traffic offences at various checkpoints in the whole country from 10th to 18th April 2022 among these Reckless driving 1,868, DMCs 1,869, invalid driving license 820, speeding 343, Not wearing seat belts 751, Riding m/c without wearing a crash helmet 520, carrying more than one passenger on the motorcycle 142 among others.

She urged all individuals operating private vehicles and station wagons as public transport without license to stop it immediately.

As you are aware section 105[1] of the traffic and Road Safety Act 1998 [as amended 2020] makes it an offence to use a vehicle for the carriage of passengers or goods for hire or reward when not licensed to do so or in breach of license and on conviction a fine of not less than fifteen currency points (Shs 300,000) and not exceeding one hundred currency points (Shs 2 million) or imprisonment not exceeding year or both.

“We continue to appeal to all drivers and road users on the roads to drive with discipline on the road,” she said.