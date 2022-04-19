The Anti-corruption commission in Sierra Leone has received a complaint that the country’s Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mr. Ambrose Michael Sovula and several top government officials bought fake PhD degrees from a University in Uganda.

The complaint by a member of the public on social media sparked wide debate about fake academic certificates after carrying out research.

The citizen added that the IGP who is said to be a PhD holder is not a PhD holder and his honorary doctorate degree conferred to him is fake as he never attended the said University.

Link to the post: https://www.facebook.com/jlahai/posts/10159933855068166

The University at the center of the scandal, the African Graduate University in Kampala, denied the allegations and threatened to sue.