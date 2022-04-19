Tooro United FC relegation fate could be decided on Tuesday if they fail to beat UPDF at the Military Barracks ground in Bombo.

With only 10 points collected so far, they are at the bottom of the log with only 15 points to fight for and 14 adrift of safety places.

The army side who also beat Tooro United 4-2 at Buhinga in the first round fixture are buoyed by the win over Busoga United in their last game and will be favourites.

In Arua, the Kongolo host Busoga United at Barifa eager to win and complete a double over their day’s visitors.

They won the reverse fixture 1-0 in Njeru but have now gone four successive games without a win drawing all four.

Record league winners SC Villa host fellow strugglers Mbarara City in a highly anticipated relegation six pointer.

Neither is safe from the drop with five games to go and failure to win the Tuesday encounter will leave either with a hard task to do if they are to play in the division next season.

SC Villa lies 12th on the 16-team log with 25 points, just one above relegation zone while the Ankole Lions are second from bottom with four points adrift.

The Ankole Lions edged the reverse fixture 1-0 at Kakyeeka courtesy of an early goal from Solomon Okwalinga but Villa will be confident as they have never dropped points at home on four times they have hosted Mbarara City.

Villa have lost their last two games on the bounce while Mbarara City ended a 14-match game winless streak with a convincing 3-0 win over Police.

Tuesday April 19, 2022

SC Villa vs Mbarara City – Fufa Technical Centre, Njeru

Arua Hill vs Busoga United – Barifa stadium, Arua

UPDF vs Tooro United – Military Barracks Grounds, Bombo