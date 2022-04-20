The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has appointed five Acting Deputy Registrars and four Acting Assistant Registrars into the Judicial Service. Of the 9 judicial officers appointed, 2 are male and 7 are female.

According to the chairperson of the commission, Justice Benjamin Isingoma Kabiito, the recruitment is in line with the presidential directive to the cabinet 2021-2026 for more judicial officers to be appointed so as to improve access to justice for the people and creating a conducive work environment for investors.

The commission said the appointments were as a result of the commission meeting held on April 13, 2022 at their headquarters in Kampala, which agreed to recruit more officers at various levels.

Stories Continues after ad

“The acting period will be for one year and during that time, the officers will be appraised on a set of Key Performance Indicators (KPI’s) for the said positions to be set by the judiciary and the commission to evaluate their performance before they can be confirmed into the Judiciary Service on permanent and pensionable terms,” said the commission.

List of the appointed officers.

Deputy Registrars

Ssempala Dorothy Lwanga Nanteza Zulaika Akullo Elizabeth Ogwal Samuel Twakyire Anyala Susanne Okeny

Assistant Registrars