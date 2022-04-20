Lt. Col. Bright Rwamirama has commended MTN Uganda and Salam Charity’s Ramadan initiative for supporting the members of the Muslim faith as they embark on strengthening their faith through fasting, which is a critical pillar in the Islamic faith. This was at the just concluded Iftar dinner held last weekend at the Lake View Hotel in Mbarara.

At the Iftar dinner where Rwamirama was the chief guest, he thanked MTN and Salam TV for helping to nurture the Islamic religion by remembering the Muslims during the holy month of fasting.

“To us, religion is an important part of the society as it shapes families. I applaud Salam TV and Salam Charity for doing such a commendable job of reaching out to communities at such a time,” Rwamirama said.

Rwamirama also reaffirmed the government’s commitment to fully operationalizing Islamic banking in Uganda, in conjunction with the Turkish government.

Present at the dinner was the Ankole kigezi Regional Qadhi, Sheikh Abdallah katamba who thanked MTN and Salam Charity for the great initiative.

“Thank you for considering us this year. I want to urge you to be hard workers so that we can honestly portray who we are as Muslims at heart. May Allah bless MTN, Salam charity, and all the people involved in this great act of kindness,” Sheikh Katamba said.

The dinner was preceded by a series of several handovers of alms to the Muslim communities in Nakivale refugee camp in Isingiro district and to the refugee Muslim community in Kisoro district. Prior to this, MTN Uganda alongside Salam Charity delivered alms to the Luzira Prisons Muslim community and the Imams’ Forum in Kampala mid-last week.

Since 2017, MTN Uganda has worked with Salam Charity to reach out to the Muslim fraternity across the country during Ramadan. This year’s Ramadan project is being executed under the theme; “A giving heart”, as a way of fostering benevolence as the country recovers from the effects of the nearly two-year-long Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown.

MTN Uganda’s Western Region Business Manager, Ibrahim Ssegujja said that; “This years’ Ramadan alms are specifically targeting the less privileged and refugee communities across the country to support them with food items as they fast during the month of Ramadan.”

The alms include; Sugar, rice, baking flour, cooking oil, salt and soap among other assorted food items.

Ssegujja noted that through this execution, MTN is standing with the Muslim faithful to reinforce its oneness with them as they undertake the fasting period.

In this week’s alms handovers that start tomorrow, MTN Uganda and Salam Charity will deliver alms to the refugee Muslim community in Elegu in Northern Uganda. On Thursday, the team will deliver alms to the refugee Muslim community in Yumbe before hosting the northern region Muslim community to an Iftar dinner in Gulu City.

As was the case last year, MTN has brought back the special Ramadan bundles offer to ease communication during the fasting period. At only Shs 500, all its customers will get 30 MTN minutes and 100MBs valid from midnight to 5am. This offer is open to all MTN customers; Muslims and non-muslims alike.