A RwandAir passenger plane this morning veered off the runway while landing at Entebbe international airport but the passengers and the crew disembarked safely.

According to a statement from Uganda’s Civil Aviation Authority, the situation was due to bad weather.

“All passengers were disembarked safely and the situation is under control. All efforts are underway to remove the aircraft from the runway strip so that the main runway can return to full use,” UCAA said.

Rwanda’s national carrier said in a statement; “RwandaAir flight WB464 upon landing at Entebbe International Airport early this morning was involved in a runway excursion as a result of bad weather. All passengers and flight crew deplaned safely with no reported injuries.”