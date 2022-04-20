Following President Museveni’s appointment of Resident District Commissioners (RDCs) last month, two concerned citizens Nuwabiine Jossy and Twahika Denis have asked the Minster for Presidency, Milly Babalanda to avail to them the academic documents of all the appointed RDCs.

In a letter dated 19th April 2022 through their lawyers of Arinaitwe Peter & Co. Advocates, to the Minister for presidency, Nuwabiine and Twahika say they are passionate about the country’s good governance, rule of law and would also like to know the vetting process of the said appointments.

“Our clients are concerned citizens of this country who are passionate about good governance and rule of law and in pursuance o the stated ideals, they are desirous of getting access to information regarding the academic qualifications submitted by all Resident District Commissioners appointed by the President of Uganda on the 23rd March 2022,” reads part of the letter.

“Please further note that our clients would also like to establish which organ/body does the vetting of the said appointments to enable us establish whether the vetting process satisfies the Constitutional requirements.”

The two have given the Minister a seven days ultimatum to access the information or else they pursue the matter in the Courts of law.

“Copies of the said information can be forwarded to us at the above address within seven days from the receipt of this notice default of which shall leave us with no option but to pursue the matter in the Courts of law which may not only be perilous but cause perpetual embarrassment to your esteemed office,” the law firm noted.