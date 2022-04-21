Church of Uganda has entered into partnership with the Uganda National Drug Authority (NDA) to implement a drug abuse prevention program in Church of Uganda founded secondary schools.

The Archbishop of Church of Uganda The Most Rev Dr Stephen Samuel Kaziimba Mugalu and the Provincial Secretary Rev Canon William Ongeng represented Church of Uganda during the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding with Dr. Medard Bitekyerezo, the Board Chairman at NDA.

The signing event happened at National Drug Authority Laboratory in Mulago, Kampala.

The ultimate objective of this partnership is to help youths in secondary schools, to avoid initiation into the use of drugs, or, if they have started already, to avoid developing disorders.

“The ultimate objective of this partnership is to help youths in secondary schools avoid initiation into the use of drugs and if they have already started, help them to stop it. I thank Uganda National Drug Authority under the leadership of Hon. Dr. Medard Bitekyerezo for this initiative,” Kaziimba said.

“Before signing the MoU, I was taken around the laboratory in Mulago. The staff are very committed to ensure that drugs and other related health products on the market are safe for use. I thank them and all other health practitioners working hard to save lives.”

Dr. Medard Bitekyerezo, the Board Chairman at NDA says while they have started by engaging the church, they will with time expand to carry out health campaigns with cultural institutions and also families. He adds that lately, parents have limited time with their children.

NDA will be operating in all the 37 Dioceses under the Church of Uganda where they will hold training and enroll in care for those that will come out to confess their drug abuse-related problems.