Kenya, through its embassy in Democratic Republic of Congo, has suspended their nationals’ operations along Mahagi-Bunia-Kisangani Road after a group of armed persons suspected to be members of one of the rebel groups attacked and hijacked two of their truck drivers.

In a letter dated April 17, Mr Peter Owiti, the head of Chancery and Deputy Head of Mission in Kenya Embassy in Kinshasa said the two Kenyan drivers were kidnapped and trucks set on fire by militants in Eastern DRC.

“The embassy of the Republic of Kenya in Kinshasa is informed of the attack on Kenyan trucks and hijacking of two truck drivers on Friday, 15th April, 2022 at around 16:00hours at Kommanda Market, along Bunia-Mambasa road in Ituri province, by a group of armed persons suspected to be members of one of the rebel groups.”

“The embassy is engaged fully on the matter and closely working with the government of DRC to intervene and restore security on that route. Further, the Embassy is working with the relevant authorities to secure the release of the two truck drivers,” he said.

Truck owners and drivers have been ordered to immediately suspend their operations along the route until property security measures are put in place.

“The Embassy of Kenya in DRC hereby issues a notice to Kenyan Business Community, particularly the truck owners and truck drivers, to immediately suspend their operations along the Mahagi-Bunia-Kisangani route until property security measures are put in place,” Mr Owiti added.