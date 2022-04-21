Kole Deputy Resident District Commissioner (DRDC), Trevor Solomon Baleke has urged Gombolola Internal Security Officers (GISOs) to monitor government programs implemented in their respective areas of jurisdiction.

Mr. Baleke said shoddy work, poor quality service delivery lead to insecurity and this should not be allowed to happen.

“I am not here to sit in this office. I am here to monitor government programs and ensure accountability, service delivery. Once we join hands and make sure that government programs are implemented in an appropriate way,” he said.

Stories Continues after ad

Mr. Baleke was this Wednesday afternoon meeting all GISOs from the 11 sub counties and town councils of Kole District.

“I come from the village. I know what a common man deserves and how they feel when things do not go the right way. Women, Youth, elderly and everyone should benefit from the available government programs and civil servants have to do their work,” he said.

Baleke who on Tuesday went to Aboke Health Centre IV in Aboke Sub County on an impromptu visit told the GISOs said; “I am coming to your sub counties to visit the health centre IIIs and see what is happening. I will talk to the medical personnel and listen to the concerns of people. We shall meet with the Health Management Committee to ensure the concerns of both the health personnel and the citizens are handled,” he said.