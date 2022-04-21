Vipers SC will confirm their fifth StarTimes Uganda Premier League (SUPL) title in their next match after they stretched their lead at the summit to 14 points on Wednesday.

League top scorer with 16 goals, Caesar Manzoki, scored a brace in the Venoms 2-0 victory over Gaddafi at St Mary’s Kitende to move to 61 points, a massive 14 ahead of KCCA, who could only draw 1-1 with BUL. Both Vipers and Vipers have five matches left to play.

Vipers’ edging closer to the title was helped by KCCA’s continued indifferent form. The 13-time champions needed a Davies Kasirye 80th minute goal to rescue a point at Bugembe after Karim Ndugwa had teed up Ibrahim Nsimbe for BUL’s lead just before the hour.

What this means is that Vipers will be champions if they win or draw (superior goal difference) their next match. Victory, regardless of what happens with KCCA elsewhere, would confirm Vipers championship.

Manzoki, a massive inspiration for Vipers this season, struck his 15th and 16th goals in the 11th and 92nd minutes as the Venoms edged ever closer to sealing their title.

URA’s Stephen Mukwala and Shaban Muhammad of Onduparaka follow in the scoring charts with 13 goals apiece.

Vipers’ next game is against Express FC on April 29.

Gaddafi’s 10th defeat in 26 matches leaves them 11th on a 16-team table, four away from the relegation zone.

At Kavumba, a Joshua Lubwama 40th minute own goal was enough for Soltilo Bright Stars 1-0 victory over Wakiso Giants to move two places and three points away from relegation.

Wednesday results

Vipers SC 2-0 Gaddafi

Soltilo Bright Stars 1-0 Wakiso Giants

BUL 1-1 KCCA